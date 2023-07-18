[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Local pastors want to address the recent wave of gun violence sweeping across the city, which included a July 9 mass shooting in the city’s Warehouse District that injured nine people.

Greater Cleveland United Pastors in Mission called a Tuesday morning media briefing at Antioch Baptist Church along Cedar Avenue.

Cleveland “recently had one of the most violent weekends in several years,” reads a Tuesday news release from the organization. The group is calling for Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and city council members to “re-engage” with the issue.

“More than 24 people were shot, and four killed as Cleveland experienced another violent weekend. There are too many guns on the streets, and too many people with criminal records on the streets. There is also a shortage of values about what is right, what is wrong, what is acceptable, what should be condoned, and what is condemned,” it reads.