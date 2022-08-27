CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Browns fans are getting to see what the team’s new kicker can do on the field.

Anyone who hadn’t already been impressed by Cade York better take another look.

The former LSU kicker was selected by the Browns in the 4th round of the 2022 NFL Draft, filling a role the team had needed for some time.

York got the first points on the board for the Browns in their final preseason game against the Chicago Bears, with a 57-yard field goal. But before that, York made a statement during preseason warmups.

York nailed a 70-yard field goal.

Jared Mueller shared the video with FOX 8.

Go ahead and order your York jerseys.