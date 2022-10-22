(Video credit: Cincinnati Zoo via Storyful)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WJW) — The Cincinnati Zoo’s adorable baby hippo, Fritz, is showing off in front of the camera once again. This time, bringing his famous sister, Fiona, back into the spotlight.

In a video shared on the zoo’s twitter page, he can be seen nibbling his sister’s nose.

It’s unclear whether he was giving sweet kisses or just curious to get a little taste of what she had for breakfast.

“We can’t get enough of this duo!” the post said.

And neither can fans of the famous siblings. The tweet went viral receiving 247,000 views and counting.