FORT PIERCE, Florida (WJW) – After spending nearly three decades in cages and covered enclosures, Vanilla the chimpanzee was amazed to finally see the open sky for the first time at a rescue sanctuary in Florida.

According to officials at Save the Chimps, 28-year-old Vanilla spent the beginning of her life in a now-closed New York research lab where “chimpanzees were commonly housed in 5’x5’x7’ cages suspended from the ground like bird cages.”

In 1995, Vanilla was among 30 chimps sent to the Wildlife Waystation in California. After that facility closed in 2019, she was one of the last seven to find a new home.

Rescuers say some of the chimpanzees were taken to Save the Chimps on Fort Pierce, where they first quarantined before being integrated into the sanctuary’s larger group.

In video recently taken by the sanctuary, you can see the wonder and amazement in Vanilla’s eyes as she sees the open sky for the first time.

“Vanilla and Shake have been fully integrated into a large family group and were released onto their island home!” the organization said on Facebook. “Shake went right out, but Vanilla was hesitant. Nothing an encouraging hug from the alpha, Dwight, couldn’t fix.”

