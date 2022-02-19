Watch: Children rescued from burning apartment by Good Samaritan

Credit: City of Mesa Police Department via Storyful

MESA, Arizona (WJW) — Police bodycam shows a Good Samaritan rescue children from a burning apartment in Mesa, Arizona on the morning of February 18.

Mesa police say this video shows “a very brave citizen” arriving at the scene and climbing the building to pull out the broken window frame.

The man can be seen hoisting himself up to a window where children were trapped in smoke-filled room. He pulled out a crying toddler and handed the baby to the officer.

Shortly after, a young girl is also carried out of the apartment and down the ladder to safety.

It appears the man suffered cuts from the shattered window glass.

The children were treated for smoke inhalation at the hospital, according to local news reports.