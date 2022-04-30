CLEVELAND (WJW) — Funeral services were being held today for the child who was killed in a hit-and-run accident last week on Cleveland’s west side.

Apolina Asumani, 5, was killed after running between two parked vehicles on W. 50th Street and was struck by a speeding car.

Services were held at St. Colman Catholic Church on West 65th Street at 11 a.m.

She will be buried at West Park Cemetery.

A memorial with flowers, balloons and children’s toys has been growing since the accident Saturday, April 23. One neighbor created and installed a large metal sign warning drivers to slow down.

Officials say the 17-year-old driver allegedly fled the scene but was eventually taken into custody by Cleveland police.