CLEVELAND (WJW) — Catholic Charities Diocese of Cleveland expected to serve up to 12,000 Thanksgiving meals at a holiday food distribution event Thursday.

The charity’s annual Thanksgiving Hot Meals event was scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Augustine Hunger Center, 1400 Howard Ave., and the Bishop William M. Cosgrove Center, 1736 Superior Ave., according to a news release.

The charity also planned to deliver meals “to those who need them” and also distributed them about 15 community partners that help the area’s homeless and homebound.

Catholic Charities Diocese of Cleveland offers more than 150 services at 60 locations to more than 400,000 people each year in the diocese’s eight-county region, reads a news release.