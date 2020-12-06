WATCH: Chardon Fire Department helps rescue lost Shih Tzu from frozen pond

Photo courtesy Lake County Ohio Lost and Found Pets Alert

CHARDON, Ohio (WJW) — A lost Shih Tzu was discovered on a frozen pond Sunday morning. Members of the Chardon Fire Department then carefully entered the water, working together to rescue the tiny dog named Spring.

The 3-year-old dog, along with her sister named Dawn, are now under the care of Lake County Ohio Lost and Found Pets Alert.

Spring had reportedly slipped away from a handler while on a stop during a road trip to a rescue organization Saturday night.

Both dogs are reportedly puppy mill rescues.

Watch the rescue video below:

