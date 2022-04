(Credit: Vermont State Police via Storyful)

(WJW) — Video shows the moment an unsecured lawn chair flew out of the bed of a pickup and hit a police cruiser traveling on a Vermont highway.

It happened on Interstate 89 in South Burlington on April 21. Vermont State Police caught it on camera, seen in the video above.

“Luckily, no one was injured, but the cruiser sustained significant damage,” police said. “The pickup truck’s driver received a ticket for having an unsecured load.”