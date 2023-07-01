CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJW) — Cedar Fair, the owner of Cedar Point, has closed the “giga coaster” Fury 325 at its North Carolina amusement park Carowinds for repairs, after a support pillar was found to be cracked.

(Courtesy of Jeremy Wagner)

Video of the ride taken by a parkgoer and sent to FOX 8 News appears to show the track of Fury 325 swaying as a passenger car curves around, pushing out the portion of pillar that had broken off.

A Carowinds spokesperson in a statement to FOX 8 News confirmed the ride has since been closed for inspection and repairs:

Carowinds closed Fury 325 after park personnel became aware of a crack at the top of a steel support pillar. The park’s maintenance team is conducting a thorough inspection and the ride will remain closed until repairs have been completed. Safety is our top priority and we appreciate the patience and understanding of our valued guests during this process. As part of our comprehensive safety protocols, all rides, including Fury 325, undergo daily inspections to ensure their proper functioning and structural integrity. Courtney C. McGarry Weber, director of communications, Carowinds

A viewer shared the video with FOX 8 sister station WNCN in Raleigh, and said he reported the crack to guest services. The Charlotte Fire Department later told the TV station they received a 911 call about the track on Friday from someone who was concerned about the ride’s safety.

Fury 325 is the “tallest, fastest, longest giga coaster in North America,” according to Carowinds. Giga coasters include a height or drop of at least 300 feet. Fury is an eponymous 325 feet tall, larger than Millennium Force at Cedar Point, which is 310 feet tall.