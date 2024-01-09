CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Transportation has released a video of what they are calling the first snowplow strike of the year.

In the video posted to the ODOT Facebook page Monday, a car is seen hitting a snowplow in Cleveland and spinning off the highway.

“Driving distracted can have serious consequences! The first plow strike of 2024 happened yesterday and didn’t even take a full week. One of our drivers pulled over for less than a minute before this took place,” the ODOT Facebook caption said. “The road deserves your full attention for your safety and the safety of those around you!”

The Ohio State Highway Patrol also sent out a reminder to drivers about staying safe while driving in winter weather.

According to the OSHP, there were 10,256 crashes on snow, ice or slush-covered roads in Ohio last winter. Twenty of those crashes were fatal and killed 26 people.

“Planning, patience, and preparation are key to driving in winter weather,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Before you start driving, we encourage you to check the weather forecast and plan accordingly so that you can safely get where you need to go.”

According to the OSHP, Ohio law requires headlights to be on at any time when the windshield wipers of the vehicle are in use.

“Motorists need to use extra caution, slow down and drive appropriately for the conditions,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. “Drivers should increase their following distance, have patience and remain calm while driving in inclement weather.”

Other reminders and tips from the OSHP:

If your vehicle gets stuck in the snow, make sure to clear the tailpipe free of snow and debris to decrease the chance of carbon monoxide poisoning.

If your vehicle breaks down or you are involved in a crash, turn on your hazard lights, move your vehicle as far off the roadway as possible, stay in the vehicle and call #677 or 9-1-1.

Stock your vehicle with a winter car kit that includes an ice scraper, shovel, jumper cables, flashlight, warning devices, blankets, cell phone charger, first aid kit, tow rope, water and food for longer trips.

Make sure your tires have plenty of tread, check your battery and keep your windshield washer reservoir full.

Click here for current road conditions in Ohio and click here for your latest weather updates.