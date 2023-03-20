(WJW) — The beautiful family of Bruce Willis celebrated his birthday over the weekend and shared the sweet moment on Instagram.

It was one year ago almost to the day, on March 30, 2022, that his family first announced he was “stepping away from his career” amid a health battle. Just last month, they revealed his aphasia condition had progressed to frontotemporal dementia.

Bruce’s wife Emma, ex-wife Demi, and daughters Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn released a statement through the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration on Feb. 16.

“Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” the statement read.

Demi, who appears to have recorded the birthday festivities, shared it on social media saying, “Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today. Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes — we all feel them.”

Rumer also posted the video with this heartfelt message, “Happy Birthday Daddio. I love you to the moon. You are so cool.”

Bruce joined the celebratory voices chanting, “Hip hip hooray!” in the room full of smiles and laughter.

The “Die Hard” star’s first major film role was in 1987’s Blake Edwards-directed romantic comedy “Blind Date,” opposite Kim Basinger. More recently, he starred in the forthcoming “Assassin,” set to be release March 31.