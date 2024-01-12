*The video above shows Friday’s blizzard whipping snow across Iowa highways*

DES MOINES, Iowa (WJW) — The same massive storm system that’s forecasted to bring winds of 60 mph to NE Ohio is slamming Iowa with a raging blizzard.

Many interstates in Iowa are shut down as the blizzard whips up white out conditions which you can watch in the video above.

Chicago is also getting battered by this powerful winter storm with heavy snow and blizzard conditions.

The intense snowstorm associated with this system is dodging NE Ohio, but we’re in for a rough weekend of weather which you can read about by clicking here.