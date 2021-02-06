Watch: Black history honored with flag raising ceremony on steps of Cleveland City Hall

CLEVELAND (WJW) — On a chilly yet sunny Saturday, people gathered for the 47th Annual Black History Flag Raising Ceremony and Program on the steps of Cleveland City Hall.

Running from noon to 1 p.m., the event featured speakers from a handful of community organizations celebrating Black History Month (February) and beyond.

Participating groups included City of Cleveland Community Relations, Coalition for a Better Life, The Underground Railroad and Republic of New Africa. Find out more in the video above.