Watch: Black bears bombard Ashtabula backyard, take out bird feeders

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WJW) — One man’s backyard turned into a bear paradise early Sunday, April 26.

Noticing his bird feeders weren’t in the best of shape, Bill Amidon took a look at his nighttime security camera footage. What he saw was wild.

What started out as one black bear ambling into the backyard with a cub, turned out to be a party of four. In the footage, the animals are seen trying to take out various bird feeders seemingly enjoying themselves immensely.

The furry creatures stayed for about 30 minutes before moving along.

Amidon tells Fox 8 News that there was no other damage done to the property.

