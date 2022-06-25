(Credit: Claire Kinnear)

HUDSON, Ohio (WJW) — A black bear was spotted on Saturday morning about one mile from downtown Hudson.

Video shows the bear running around in broad daylight on Hudson Aurora Road at around 11:30 a.m.

The City of Hudson also confirmed a sighting at Hudson Springs Park, in a Facebook post, adding that it’s common for young black bears to travel great distances in search of a new home, sometimes traveling through Hudson and without causing a problem.

“They usually move out of the area quickly,” the post says. “While they’re here, it’s best to bear-proof your yard to discourage them from hanging around.”

The city also shared tips on how to bear-proof your yard:

  • Remove bird feeders and other wildlife feed
  • Store garbage in your garage or in a secure container
  • Keep pet food inside, especially at night
  • Clean out your grill’s grease traps after each use and store it in your garage or shed

Be AWARE. Here’s what to do if you encounter a bear:

  • Act calm and do not run.
  • Warn the bear that you are near; talk in a firm, calm voice.
  • Allow space between you and the bear. Step aside and back slowly away. Do not make the bear feel trapped or threatened.
  • Raise your hands above your head to appear larger if the bear approaches. Clap your hands or shout to scare the bear away.
  • Exit the area.