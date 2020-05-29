Watch: Black bear paws through North Madison front yard

NORTH MADISON, Ohio (WJW) — Madison police confirm that multiple residents have reported seeing black bears in the past few weeks.

Last night, one such bear was spotted by a North Madison homeowner’s security camera as it lumbered through their front yard (check out the video above).

According to the ODNR Division of Wildlife, Ohio black bears are often seen exploring more urban settings in the summer months and tend to be attracted to bird feeders.

And already bears have been spotted across Northeast Ohio this season, as seen in a backyard in Ashtabula. Watch that video below:

No people or bears have been harmed in any way since the sightings began, officials confirm. As black bears are listed as endangered in Ohio, citizens are asked to leave the animals alone and give them space.

The Division of Wildlife also suggests that people take down their yard bird feeders from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Bears are also attracted to garbage and pet food that might be stored outside. Removing these items allows bears to not associate human dwellings with easy places to score food.

Anyone who sees a bear, should report the sighting to wildohio.gov or call (330) 644-2293.