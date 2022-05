CLEVELAND (WJW) — Northeast Ohio bikers gathered on Saturday for breakfast and a motorcycle blessing.

The Christian Motorcycle Association and Messiah’s Nights were there to perform the annual Biker Blessing at 1 p.m. at Rock N Roll City Harley – Davidson at 4985 West 150th in Cleveland.

Pancakes and sausage were served for a $5 donation to benefit Messiah’s Nights and the city mission.

Each rider gets a free blessing decal.