CLEVELAND (WJW) — Storms came for Northeast Ohio Wednesday evening and are expected to continue through the early hours of the morning.

Some FOX 8 viewers have sent footage of what they’re experiencing from their homes or otherwise. Below, one woman showed off her view of Cedar Point in Sandusky.

(Courtesy of Ally Alexsonshk)

The video at the the top of the story showed the wicked wind coming off Lake Erie in Vermilion — yes, lot’s of sand, but no rain.

We’re also showing you footage captured by the FOX 8 roof camera as ominous storm clouds rolled over downtown Cleveland.

High winds have caused thousands of power outages throughout Northeast Ohio, especially in Lake County. Some damage reports are coming in now, as seen below to a home in Painesville, as captured by FOX 8 reporter Suzanne Stratford.

WJW photo

Lightning seen in Colebrook, Ohio. Photo courtesy Sam Truckly

Stay with FOX 8 for more weather updates as we roll into Thursday morning.