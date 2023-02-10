(WJW) – Cleveland Browns legend Bernie Kosar shared a special moment with Ed Kelce, the father of Travis and Jason Kelce, ahead of Super Bowl weekend.

As FOX 8’s PJ Ziegler prepared for an interview with Bernie, Ed told him that he also wanted to meet the former quarterback. So, PJ made sure it happened.

During the meeting, Bernie commended Ed and his wife Donna for dressing up their sons as him for Halloween when they were kids.

“I consider myself a really good parent, we have a lot of awesome parents in Northeast Ohio, but you and your better half Donna take the cake for it because you dressed up your two young men, Travis and Jason, as the best dressed kids for a Halloween,” Bernie joked during the meeting.

“It was like a fight getting them to take those things off,” Ed said.

Travis and Jason are now preparing to face off against each other in Super Bowl LVII. The big game has been nicknamed the “Kelce Bowl.”

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles on FOX 8 on Sunday, Feb. 12.