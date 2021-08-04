Watch: Behind-the-scenes look at feeding sharks ahead of Fin Fest at Greater Cleveland Aquarium

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Shark Week might be over — but it’s almost Fin Fest time at the Greater Cleveland Aquarium.

Fin Fest is a weeklong celebration of sharks, where aquarium guests learn all about myths and misconceptions and can even dress up like sharks for rewards. Fin Fest takes place Aug. 7 through Aug. 15 and is included in the price of regular admission.

Fox 8 got a sneak peek of the event and a rare behind-the-scenes look at how three different species of sharks are fed.

Sharks are sometimes known for being dangerous and hunting humans. In reality, fewer than 10 fatalities per year are reported when it comes to human interactions with sharks. On the other hand, humans kill about 100 million sharks a year by catching them, shark finning, for sport or just out of fear.

Visitors to the aquarium will learn about the facility’s four species of sharks: brown-banded bamboo, nurse, sand tiger and sandbar. These sharks are more “opportunistic” feeders. They eat dead and dying fish and help “clean up” the ocean.

During Fin Fest, guests are also encouraged to wear their shark gear to be rewarded with a sticker, temporary tattoo and coloring sheet. They can also fill out a Fin Fest trivia sheet for a chance to win four aquarium tickets, a packet of shark teeth and a shark plush.

Tickets can be purchased in person, but it’s recommended that guests buy them online ahead of time to avoid waits.

