Watch: Bear spotted in Austintown yard, police say not to approach

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WJW) — Police are warning Northeast Ohioans to be on the lookout for a black bear.

The Austintown Police District took to Facebook Friday night saying that a bear had been spotted at a home in the area.

If seen, residents are warned not to approach the bear, but are instead asked to call the police at 330-799-9721.

Black bears are endangered, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, and can weigh anywhere from 150 and 700 pounds.

While people report seeing bears throughout the year, they are most commonly seen in late May through early July.