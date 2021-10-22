Watch as witnesses hold down man accused of trying to kidnap child in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD (WJW) — Video shows witnesses hold down the man accused of trying to kidnap a child at Lakewood park on Wednesday.

Police say Lakewood resident Jeremy J. McCusker, 45, picked up a 12-year-old boy and tried to run away.

The soccer coach and a park security guard were able to stop him and detain him until police arrived. No children were injured.

McCusker appeared in the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court today. No plea was entered and his case was bound over to a grand jury. His cash bond was continued at $250,000.

