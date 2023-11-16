[Editor’s Note: You can watch this story in the video player above.]

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – He’s a very little dude taking on a very big job.

Gunnar Sexton, 6, is now a special officer for the Parma Police Department.

As an honorary officer, you get to do a lot of cool things. First, you get to meet the rest of the team.

Then you meet up with your partner, Officer Bob, and get to hang out with the rest of the crew.

Gunnar earned his badge because he’s courageous — born with a heart defect he’s spent a good part of his life in and out of hospitals and doctors offices.

It takes a tough guy to go through so much and still have such a bright and inquisitive spirit.

“It is a celebration of him and how much he’s gone through that we can put a little joy in his life through a special wish.” Sara Mihalik of A Special Wish said.

If you haven’t guessed already, it was A Special Wish that helped get this day together for Gunnar.

“He’s been a miracle boy beating the odds and the obstacles he’s persevered through a lot and we’re so proud of where he’s gotten to today.” Gunnar’s dad Scott said. “We’re just appreciative of the community for all they ‘ve done for Gunnar and our family.”

