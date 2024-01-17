BROOKLYN, Ohio (WJW) — A pickup truck on Interstate 480 swerved into the left shoulder to avoid slowing traffic and scraped by a state snow plow, new video shows.

It happened just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday near the Tiedeman Road exit in Brooklyn, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol spokesperson Sgt. Bridget Matt.

Video captured by a camera on the snow plow was posted to the Ohio Department of Transportation District 12’s Facebook page on Wednesday morning. Watch it in the player above.

We can speculate on exactly what happened here, but the fact of the matter is that if you move over or slow down when you see flashing lights, then things like this won’t happen. These are free lessons that other people are teaching you. Don’t end up like this. #MoveOverSlowDown Ohio Department of Transportation District 12 on Facebook

The snow plow was headed east at a slow speed in the far left lane, with its lights activated, while it plowed snow from the shoulder, according to Matt.

The 2020 GMC Sierra pickup truck driven by Daniel A. Dean, 26, of Strongsville, can be seen flying past it in the shoulder. It struck the plow’s left side, Matt said.

Neither driver was injured.

Dean was cited for failing to maintain assured clear distance ahead.