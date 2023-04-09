(WJW) – It’s Easter Sunday and humans aren’t the only ones enjoying treats from their egg baskets.

In the spirit of the holiday, Zoos South Australia shared video of various animals at the Monarto Safari Park and Adelaide Zoo digging into some Easter-themed snacks.

The video includes clips of giant pandas named Wang Wang and Fu Ni, Asian small-clawed otters, a pair of dingoes named Lara and Indi and greater bilbies.

According to Zoos SA, a newborn greater bilby joey arrived just in time for Easter at the Adelaide Zoo’s Nocturnal House.

“The joey has been a very cute addition to the Nocturnal House. He is quite shy, but can often be seen hopping around his habitat with Tinka [his mother],” said keeper Kasey Fenwick.

