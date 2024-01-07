KEY WEST, Florida (WJW) – An American Airlines pilot is being recognized for stepping in to help load luggage at Key West International Airport.

Video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows the pilot helping crew members load the conveyer belt to the plane before his flight on Friday afternoon.

Robert Idell, who filmed the video from his seat on Flight 4051, called on the airlines to give the pilot a raise and recognition.

“We love to hear when our #AATeam is going above and beyond to assist our customers,” American Airlines responded on the post. “We’ll make sure to recognize this fine performance.”

FOX 8 reached out to American Airlines for comment.

According to flight data, Flight 4051 arrived at Miami International Airport roughly 30 minutes late.