Credit: Cleveland Fire Department

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Fire Arson Investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify two unidentified males who were caught on camera in aggravated arson in March.

Security video from a neighbor’s porch shows the suspects, possibly juvenile, igniting the front exterior corner of a home with an open flame and possible flammable liquid, according to a release from Cleveland fire.

Officials say it happened on March 24 at around 5:15 p.m. at 908 Nathaniel Avenue.

The males and also a female can be seen fleeing the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The incident was initially believed to be an accident, but after the neighbor saw it on their personal home security camera, they alerted the occupants of the home who then informed investigators.

Call the Cleveland Division of Fire Investigation Unit at 216-664-6380 if you know anything about this incident.