SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WJW) — Keepers at the San Antonio Zoo gave some cute marsupials a special snack: peanut butter.

It’s their favorite treat, the San Antonio Zoological Society posted Thursday on its Twitter.

Kangaroos are herbivores, and in the wild, they’ll primarily munch on grass, according to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. The zoo’s ‘roos are mostly fed fruit, yams and monkey chow, along with vitamin supplements, according to the zoo’s website.

Peanut butter, eaten in moderation, can be a healthy snack — full of fiber, protein and “heart disease-fighting vitamins,” yet low on cholesterol, just like whole peanuts, according to the Cleveland Clinic.