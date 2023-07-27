MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) — You never know where life will take you. At 18 years old, in 1943, John Pruchnicki left Cleveland’s Slavic Village for what he jokingly calls a European tour.

That tour book reads like a list of major battles of world war two.

“We moved wherever they wanted. We’d set in a place maybe four or five days and we’d get a call march order, let’s go again,” John said.

His tank destroyer unit was there for the liberation of Paris, the Battle of the Bulge and he crossed the Rhine into Germany over the Remagen Bridge.

He’s seen a lot and done a lot, so at 98 years old, a ride in an airplane that’s just a little younger than he is simply one of his long life’s joys.

John is in the capable hands of Pilot Hunter Stuckey, who normally flies multi-engine jet planes, but is one of the volunteer pilots for Dream Flights.

The organization’s mission is to honor military veterans and seniors to celebrate their service and help them have a little fun.

“With the open cockpit and the air hitting you in the face like that sometimes it breathes like a breath of new life into people,” Stuckey said.

But John is already full of life. His big extended family knows that all too well.

After the war, John has spent his life enjoying it and not taking things too seriously. His family all knows that Grandpa is full of jokes.

“Oh, they’re looking forward to it more than me and they’re like, ‘Oh, you might be in the newspapers,’ John said.

John is one of about a half dozen veterans who got a chance to take to the air. They come from all branches of the service and served at different times.

Guys like John and all the WWII combat veterans gave up a part of their youth and served during one of the worst times in recent history. So, a little flight around Medina County is a treat and also a thank you, one of many that all veterans deserve. And it’s a late-in-life salute for a guy who continues to live his life and enjoy every minute.

“I’ve had a wonderful life from the time I was a kid until now,” John said.

John is taking another flight in the fall. This time he’s joining hundreds of other World War Two veterans on an Honor Flight to visit the World War Two Memorial in Washington, D.C.

If you would like to know more about Dream Flights, click here.