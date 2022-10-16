ALLIANCE, Ohio (WJW) – Saturday night was an incredible win for Cleveland Guardians fans as the young team won Game 3 of the American Division Series against the New York Yankees.

One FOX 8 viewer shared this video of 92-year-old Laverne Ramser from Alliance. The video was captured in the last couple of minutes of the game.

Ramser is described as a “huge fan” and this video captures just some of her excitement.

During the bottom of the ninth, the bases were loaded and a two-run single from Oscar Gonzalez clinched the win for the Guardians, 6-5.

The Guardians will now host Game 4 from Progressive Field on Sunday at 7:07 p.m.