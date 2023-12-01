CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb on Friday welcomed the city’s newest police officers, swearing in graduates of the city’s 153rd academy class.

The nine new officers join a department that is about 300 short of its budgeted capacity of 1,498 officers.

“People might think, well, nine is that going to make a difference… We are short in a couple of districts, so putting those officers in those districts will really help the officers,” Police Chief Wayne Drummond said.

This is the third academy class to graduate this year.

The small numbers of recruits is a trend across the nation as police departments do what they can to try and not only attract new officers, but retain those who they have already taken the time to train.

“Right now, it’s obvious we are not adequately staffed. Everybody sees patrol, but our detective bureau, our homicide unit, our sex crime unit, they are all overwhelmed with work so they need bodies also,” said Jeff Follmer, the president of the Cleveland Police Patrolman’s Association.

Among Friday’s nine graduates is U.S. Air Force Veteran James English III

“We understand that there is a need for officers and that’s a big reason why I wanted to become one,” said English.

Cleveland City Council on Monday approved two pieces of legislation that are intended to help with officer retention

The addendum to a union contract that expires in 2025 gives pay raises to supervisors as well as patrol officers. It provides a $5,000 signing bonus that will be paid out over the first year of employment in addition to other incentives.

“Because of this new contract, we have 10 more coming back that have left, coming back and hopefully going forward there’s some big classes coming on. But for right now, we will embrace these nine people,” said Follmer.

“I think it’s going to be significant because we are talking about just under $85,000, but it makes us competitive with all of our counterparts not only here in the county, but throughout the state,” said Drummond.

The city intends to start a new academy class early next year, although a date has not yet been set.

Once the academy begins, it will be about seven and a half months before the new recruits can hit the streets.

“We are hoping we are getting a larger class, hopefully by the first quarter of 2024,” said Drummond.

“It’s going to be a long-term process. It’s not going to be done in one year, but hopefully in two, three, four years we are up to our power and we take back these streets and make them safer for all of the law-abiding citizens,” said Follmer.

On Friday, the city viewed the nine new officers as a positive step in the right direction.

“This helps,” said Drummond. “Again this shows that we have people who are dedicated to being the guardians of the community.”