BROWNSVILLE, Texas (WJW) — Seven baby monkeys can be seen crammed together in a backpack with their eyes peering up at a border patrol agent’s video camera.

Authorities in Brownsville, Texas, said the baby spider monkeys were discovered in August huddled in a backpack that appeared to have holes in it, resulting in the arrest of one person.

Border Patrol agents said the person with the backpack was arrested at Fort Brown Station in Brownsville and that the monkeys were handed over to U.S. Fish and Wildlife.

Spider monkeys live in rainforests from central Mexico to Bolivia. Why are they called spider monkeys?

Spider monkeys can hang, sway from separate branches of trees with all four of their limbs and tail giving them a spider-like appearance, according to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.