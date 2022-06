BRATENAHL, Ohio (WJW) — A crash on I-90 westbound is causing major traffic backup Wednesday afternoon, Ohio Department of Transportation reported.

Drivers can expect at least a 20-minute delay following the crash that left a vehicle flipped over. Two lanes are reportedly blocked near the stretch of highway that runs by East 105th Street and Bratenahl Road.

ODOT camera photo

People should avoid the area if possible. No other information is known at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.