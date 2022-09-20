CANTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A 15-year-old boy was rescued from a cell tower early Tuesday morning after he reportedly got stuck 190 feet above the ground, firefighters said.

The Canton Township Fire Department arrived on scene after 12:30 a.m., after the teen’s parents called 911 saying he had reached out to say he couldn’t get down.

As the fire department’s ladder was not tall enough, rescuers had to put together a climbing crew, which took a while to assemble. Once climbers were on scene, they were able to lower the victim to safety. The rescue took over five hours but the teen was not injured in the incident, firefighters said.

No charges have been filed at this time.