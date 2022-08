CROTONE, Italy (WJW) – Video released by the Italian coast guard to Storyful shows a yacht sinking into the sea. It happened near Crotone in Italy.

It happened Monday on August 22.

The coast guard was able to rescue everyone on board, which included 4 passengers and 5 crew members.

An investigation into what caused the boat to sink is underway. There were weather conditions at the time, which prevented the boat from being towed.