PHILADELPHIA (WJW) – Hot dogs were seen flying through the air as $1 dog night turned into an food fight during the Philadelphia Phillies game on Tuesday.

The chaos broke out during the sold-out game against the Miami Marlins.

Fans crowded the concession stands and more than 58,000 hot dogs were sold during the $1 promotion, according to Fox News and other sources.

In video posted to Twitter, you can see fans in Citizens Bank Park tossing hot dogs and garbage at each other during the game.

The Marlins defeated the Phillies 3-2.