(WJW) – A Washington lawmaker was arrested in Hong Kong after he found his gun in his briefcase while on a plane.

Senator Jeff Wilson, R-Longview, was arrested Friday night after reporting that he found the pistol in his carry-on luggage to customs authorities, according to a press release on the Washington State Senate Republican Caucus website.

“It was an honest mistake, and I expect the situation to be resolved shortly,” Wilson said in a press release.

According to the release, Wilson was charged with possession of an unregistered firearm and was released Sunday after posting bail.

Wilson faces a hearing on Oct. 30, the release said.

The release says Wilson was traveling with his wife and was on the first leg of a five-week vacation in Southeast Asia when he was arrested.

Wilson said he did not realize the gun was in his briefcase and airport security in Portland did not note it, according to the release.

According to the release, Wilson said his pistol is properly registered in Washington state, but is not registered in Hong Kong.