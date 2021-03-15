US up to 2.4M COVID vaccinations per day

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The COVID-19 vaccination rate in the United States is up to an average of 2.4 million people a day and the Biden administration plans to double Medicare reimbursements for the vaccine.

The pace of vaccinations gets the country closer to a big milestone: “Being ready to open up all vaccinations to all adults by May 1 at the latest,” White House COVID Senior Advisor Andy Slavitt said.

Health officials warn the UK variant of the virus could be the most common in the US by the end of the month. And they also said Americans can only be fully protected from the coronavirus if they do their part and get vaccinated.

Doubling Medicare reimbursements “will make it easier for more healthcare providers to get out into communities, and give more COVID shots to people in need,” Slavitt said.

Health officials said the expanded presence in communities will also provide more information to those who are hesitant to be vaccinated. Dr. Anthony Fauci said there is a focus on ensuring racial equity.

“Going out in a proactive way to make sure that any inequities that exsit we can then essentially eliminate them,” Fauci said.

The CDC is also looking into updating safety recommendations, including whether it is OK for students to sit closer together.

“We are looking at these data carefully,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. “The question actually prompted more studies to be done, so we’ll know more forthcoming.”

The government said it’s too soon for Americans to let their guard down — but things could change by the 4th of July.