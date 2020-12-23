Lawmakers react to president’s demand for $2,000 stimulus checks

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Lawmakers are responding to a video posted by the White House Tuesday night in which President Donald Trump attacked Congress over the COVID-19 relief bill passed this week.

“That additional money will make a huge difference,” Congressman Bobby Scott (D-Va.) said.

He says he agrees that Americans need more stimulus money. He just wishes the president had said something sooner.

“I’m asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000 or $4,000 for a couple,” the president said.

The president attacked the current COVID-19 relief bill after congress had taken months to negotiate a compromise, allegedly with White House support.

“On the Democratic side, there’s huge support for the additional money and for the people that need it,” Scott said.

It’s members of the president’s own party that have opposed the stimulus payments.

“We can’t just have free money. There’s got to be taxation. We have to pay interest on the debt,” Utah Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the president should sign the current bill and Democrats will work quickly to add the additional checks. The relief package on the president’s desk is part of a large government funding bill.

“The government’s going to shut down if he doesn’t sign the bill,” Scott said.

And Romney says Americans can’t wait any longer the relief that’s included in the current bill.

“Unemployment insurance runs out for people the day after Christmas and any delay would be really unfortunate,” Romney said.

There’s no word yet on how Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell will handle the president’s demand to rework the bill.