Democrats push to tighten gun laws after mass shootings

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Lawmakers discussed solutions to America’s problem with gun violence the day after yet another mass shooting that left 10 people dead in Boulder, Colorado.

“We are numb to the numbers unless we are personally touched it’s just another statistic. That has got to stop,” said Senator Richard Durbin (D-IL).

Democrats are pushing two measures already passed by the U.S. House to strengthen background checks. Republicans agree there is a problem but they don’t agree on the measures proposed by Democrats. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) referred to the measures as “a bunch of laws that would do nothing to stop these murders.”

California Senator Dianne Feinstein wants to see the return of the now-expired national ban on assault weapons, saying, “The number of gun massacres between ’94 and 2004 fell by 37%.”

But despite the recent Atlanta shootings that appeared to target Asian Americans, some say more gun control laws could prevent minorities from defending themselves. Chris Cheng, a California sports shooter, said that was a lesson learned during the L.A. riots.

“Korean Americans utilized their Second Amendment rights and took their own personal firearms and protected their businesses, their lives, their community,” Cheng said.

Democrats say now that they control Congress and the White House, gun control measures will at least be brought up for votes in the Senate.