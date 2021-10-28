Washed away bridge in Summit County could be repaired, reopened next year, officials say

NORTON, OHIO (WJW) – A bridge washed away in part by heavy flooding in Summit County could be repaired and possibly reopened by next year after being the source of frustration for years for some residents.

Kungle Road has remained closed since 2019.

Complaints about its closure have decreased, according to Summit County District 7 Councilmember Bethany McKenney, after council voted to commit $200,000 toward an Ohio Public Works Commission grant application that would aid in repairs.

“Complaints about it have calmed down since they’ve heard about this grant,” she said. “It’s comforting to people to know there’s actually something tangible in the works. Summit County council approved a significant amount of money to go towards an OPWC grant which would really bolster Norton’s chances of getting that grant approved. It would go towards the Eastern Road corridor project which would include Kungle Road and the repair of it.”

The mayor of Norton did not respond to requests for comment about the status of the closure.

The collapsed portion of the road is near the New Franklin border.

The city’s mayor Paul Adamson issued the following statement:

“We would have liked to have seen it repaired a long time ago. Eventually we were able to work with Summit County and Norton to help them secure funding. Planning is underway and we have been assured the bridge will be replaced and reopened next year.”

McKenney said they should know more about the status of funding by February.

“It has been such a long time and I’ve been frustrated with it as well but I’m encouraged that we finally have something in the works we can look toward and we’re waiting on approval from that grant,” said McKenney.