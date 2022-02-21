Was that a grin? LeBron, social media react to Macy Gray anthem performance at All-Star Game

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

**For previous coverage of the All-Star game, watch below.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Canton native Macy Gray got mixed reviews for her performance of the national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game Sunday.

It appeared one of those mixed reactions came from Akron native, LeBron James.

Gray kicked off the game singing the anthem with her own flare, with a throaty voice and accompanied by a guitarist.

During the performance, James appeared to grin and hold back laughter.

Twitter exploded with responses, including memes and gifs in response to the performance.

User Take My Takes tweeted: “I am respectfully concerned for Macy Gray #NBAAllStar”

Others came to her defense.

“Macy has sang like that for years,” tweeted user Umohowet Taushi Yelayu. “That’s her style. While I do agree that it’s a different style for the National Anthem, which is usually belted out, my sis was on key and giving you soul & emotion.”

James scored the game-winning point of the game to beat Team Durant 163 to 160 and raise $450,000 for the Kent State IPROMISE Scholars Program. The Greater Cleveland Food Bank also got $350,000 thanks to Team Durant’s skills on the court.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Sign up today for your Cleveland Browns updates

Black History Month 2022
Black History Month 2022

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral