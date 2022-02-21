Was that a grin? LeBron, social media react to Macy Gray anthem performance at All-Star Game

**For previous coverage of the All-Star game, watch below.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Canton native Macy Gray got mixed reviews for her performance of the national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game Sunday.

It appeared one of those mixed reactions came from Akron native, LeBron James.

Gray kicked off the game singing the anthem with her own flare, with a throaty voice and accompanied by a guitarist.

During the performance, James appeared to grin and hold back laughter.

Twitter exploded with responses, including memes and gifs in response to the performance.

User Take My Takes tweeted: “I am respectfully concerned for Macy Gray #NBAAllStar”

Others came to her defense.

“Macy has sang like that for years,” tweeted user Umohowet Taushi Yelayu. “That’s her style. While I do agree that it’s a different style for the National Anthem, which is usually belted out, my sis was on key and giving you soul & emotion.”

James scored the game-winning point of the game to beat Team Durant 163 to 160 and raise $450,000 for the Kent State IPROMISE Scholars Program. The Greater Cleveland Food Bank also got $350,000 thanks to Team Durant’s skills on the court.