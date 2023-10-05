***Check out the latest weather forecast above.***

CLEVELAND (WJW) – While it was a relatively cool summer here in Ohio, that was not the case across the globe — and the country, for that matter.

Remember the prolonged triple digit heat and dryness that blanketed parts of the south and southwest U.S. this summer.

In the northern hemisphere, it was the hottest meteorological summer in the 174-year global climate record, according to data from the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration.

June through August saw temperatures of 2.59 degrees above average in the northern hemisphere.

Seasons are opposite in the southern hemisphere, so while the northern hemisphere was baking under the hot summer sun, the southern hemisphere saw its mildest winter to date. The winter temperature was 1.53 degrees above average.

The water off of southern Florida this summer reached 101 degrees. So putting it all together, the global land and sea surface temperatures in August were 2.25 degrees higher than the average temperature of 60.1 degrees. This makes August 2023 the hottest August on record.

Warming average temperatures have a direct effect on weather patterns and can disrupt climates. There were a number of events over the course of the summer that took place as a consequence of the abnormally warm land and sea temperatures.

August had the lowest global sea ice extent on record. Global ice was 555,000 square miles less than previous record lows set back in August 2019.

The tropics across the globe was quite active with 19 named storms in August alone. Of those aforementioned storms, eight of them were major (111 mph or more), which ties the 2015 record of the most August storms.

As we put all of that summer data together and combine January through May, global year to date temperatures ranked 2nd warmest year to date ever, with 1.55 degrees above the 20th century average of 57.3 degrees.

According to the National Center for Environmental Information, there is a 95% chance that this will be among the two warmest years on record.