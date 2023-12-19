WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Schools in Warrensville Heights will be closed Wednesday after a reported bomb threat in the district.

The Warrensville Heights City School District confirmed the news in a Facebook post Tuesday night, saying school will be closed out of an abundance of caution.

District officials say they’re working closely with the Warrensville Heights Police Department to monitor the situation. The threat remains under investigation at this time.

“Thank you for your patience as we work to return our students and staff to a safe environment,” the district said in a post.