WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Police are searching for a person of interest after a man was fatally shot early Saturday morning at a Warrensville Heights restaurant.

Marcelous Tell, a 22-year-old from East Cleveland, was reportedly shot and killed by an unknown man at Floods Urban Seafood Lounge around 1:30 a.m. Tell was reportedly taken to Cleveland Clinic South Pointe Hospital where he was reported dead.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a person they say could be involved with the incident:

Photo courtesy Warrensville Heights police

Those who may have any information in this case are asked to call Warrensville Heights police at 216-587-3530.