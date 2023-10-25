WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man is facing felony assault and weapons charges after an investigation into gunshots fired in Warren.

Officers responded just before 3 a.m. Sunday to the area of Idylwild Street Northeast and North Park Avenue for a report of gunshots fired.

They observed a black SUV in the area. Police were aware of an earlier report of a man in a black SUV who pulled out a weapon at an area bar, so they tried pulling the vehicle over, according to a police report.

The report states that the driver didn’t immediately stop the vehicle until he reached Wilson Avenue and Packard Street.

Police said the driver, Douglas Duncan, 44, of Cleveland, was screaming at officers from the vehicle, but he complied and was placed into handcuffs. When an officer tried to search him, however, Duncan spit in the officer’s face, according to the report.

Officers then found a loaded 9-millimeter magazine in Duncan’s pocket, the report stated.

Duncan is charged with assault on a police officer and having weapons while under disability.

He was arraigned Monday and is being held in the Trumbull County Jail without bond. He is scheduled to appear in court again on Oct. 31.