Warren middle schooler accused of recording student in bathroom

WARREN, Ohio (WJW) – A Warren middle school student could face criminal charges after officials say he allegedly recorded another boy in the bathroom, then posted the video on social media.

The victim’s father said his child’s principal at Lincoln PK-8 building in Warren called him Friday to tell him about the incident.

“It’s an invasion of privacy, he feels violated,” Paul Amos said. “He didn’t even know the student that did this. My child found out when one of his friends told him that the video was on social media.”

According to Amos, school officials said the student who recorded the video will face discipline.

He also filed a police report with Warren police, who are investigating. Once the investigation is complete, they will confer with a juvenile prosecutor to determine if criminal charges should be filed.

“I just want to make sure other students and parents are aware about this so they can take steps to protect themselves,” Amos said. “They need to be aware of their surroundings at all times. My child didn’t even know he was being recorded.”