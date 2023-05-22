MORGAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened on Sunday in Morgan Township in Ashtabula County.

Cody M. Norris, a 27-year-old from Warren, was riding a 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle on state Route 45 when he veered off the road, overturned and collided with a guardrail, according to OSHP.

Norris was ejected from the motorcycle. He was flown to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The crash caused state Route 45 to be restricted to one lane for a period of time. Norris was not wearing a helmet, and speed and alcohol are suspected to have contributed to the accident, according to OSHP.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, and the case remains open.