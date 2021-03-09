Warren man charged in U.S. Capitol breach pleads not guilty

(Watch previous coverage of this story in the video player above)

WARREN, Ohio (WJW)– The Warren man charged in the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was arraigned in federal court on Tuesday.

Stephen Michael Ayres, 38, is charged with obstruction of justice, unlawful entry into restricted buildings and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds. According to the U.S. District Court in Washington D.C., he entered a plea of not guilty.

(Image courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice)

Surveillance video shows Ayres inside the Senate lobby during the riots on Jan. 6, court documents said. He also posted video of the rioters storming the capitol on Facebook and broadcasted live throughout the day, according to the indictment.

In video on Facebook and later YouTube, Aryes said he, “Walked right into the Capitol building” after Antifa, “Breached the door.” He claimed police escorted protesters through the building.